Jokic scores 29, Nuggets hold off str...

Jokic scores 29, Nuggets hold off struggling Lakers 127-121

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets withstood a furious late rally by the Los Angeles Lakers to hold on for a 127-121 victory Tuesday night. Denver led by 19 late in the third quarter only to see the Lakers close within one with 1:59 to play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? Jul '16 Swift 1
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC