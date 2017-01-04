Jamal Murray Numbers are Slipping But...

Jamal Murray Numbers are Slipping But That's Okay

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nugg Love

Dec 15, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum during the first half at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports Jamal Murray has seen his numbers on-the-floor slip as of late, but that's important for his development going forward as a Denver Nugget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nugg Love.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? Jul '16 Swift 1
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,093

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC