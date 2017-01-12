Irving, Korver lead Cavaliers past Ki...

Irving, Korver lead Cavaliers past Kings 120-108

15 hrs ago

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, Kyle Korver added 18 in his most productive game since joining Cleveland last week and the Cavaliers tuned up for a NBA Finals rematch by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-108 on Friday night. LeBron James had 16 points and 15 assists, Kevin Love added 15 points and 18 rebounds and Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak before taking on Golden State on Monday in its first game at Oracle Arena since winning the NBA title there last June.

