Holiday, Davis lead Pelicans past Spurs 119-103

Jrue Holiday scored 23 points, Anthony Davis had 16 points and tied a career high with 22 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped San Antonio's five-game winning streak with a 119-103 victory over the Spurs on Friday night. The Spurs had been winning lately despite having starters Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker sidelined with nagging injuries.

