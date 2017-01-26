Holiday, Davis lead Pelicans past Sprus 119-103

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard passes the ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is guarded by San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.