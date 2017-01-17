Hawks trade G Williams to Nuggets, si...

Hawks trade G Williams to Nuggets, sign G Gary Neal

2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Atlanta Hawks have traded guard Mo Williams to the Denver Nuggets and signed guard Gary Neal to a 10-day contract. In exchange for Williams, the Hawks reacquired the rights to Cenk Akyol and a $2.2 million traded player exception, which they must use within the next year.

