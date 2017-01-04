Golden State Warriors Vs. Portland Tr...

Golden State Warriors Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Action Online

The Golden State Warriors are continuing their winning ways into 2017, so can they pick up another victory against the Portland Trailblazers? You definitely don't want to miss Steph Curry and his squad hit the floor at home in Oracle Arena Jan. 4, and we've got your way to watch via live stream! The best team in basketball has been on a roll, and the Golden State Warriors are looking to keep their 2017 record a winning one as they play host to the Portland Trailblazers. They've won 10 out of their last 11 games with their only loss coming on Christmas day in a heartbreaking 109-108 defeat at the hands of defending NBA champs the Cleveland Cavaliers .

