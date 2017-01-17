Film session evolves into lively, open chat for Portland Trail Blazers
As the Trail Blazers sat down Tuesday to watch game film of their forgettable loss to the Washington Wizards , a curious thing happened. As coaches were dissecting a random Portland miscue, the video froze on the screen and one of the players spoke up, offering his take on what went wrong and what needed to change.
