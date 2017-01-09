Every terrible team has a playoff sho...

Every terrible team has a playoff shot in NBAa s wild Western Conference

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers are at the front of the pack for the race to the bottom that is the chase for the West's eighth seed. SACRAMENTO - Before the Golden State Warriors played their Northern California neighbors, the Sacramento Kings, here at the recently opened Golden 1 Center, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was asked for his thoughts on the fact that no team at the bottom of the Western Conference has established itself as the clear favorite for the eighth and final playoff spot - and, along with it, a presumptive matchup with the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

