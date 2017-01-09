Every terrible team has a playoff shot in NBAa s wild Western Conference
The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers are at the front of the pack for the race to the bottom that is the chase for the West's eighth seed. SACRAMENTO - Before the Golden State Warriors played their Northern California neighbors, the Sacramento Kings, here at the recently opened Golden 1 Center, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was asked for his thoughts on the fact that no team at the bottom of the Western Conference has established itself as the clear favorite for the eighth and final playoff spot - and, along with it, a presumptive matchup with the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
