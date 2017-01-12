Dwyane Wade has big 4th quarter, lead...

Dwyane Wade has big 4th quarter, leads Bulls past Pelicans

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his return from flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in the Chicago Bulls' 107-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. After the Pelicans cut a 15-point second-half deficit to one point early in the fourth, Wade scored six straight points to push the advantage to 85-80.

