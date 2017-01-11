Crabbe and McCollum Turn Up the Heat;...

Crabbe and McCollum Turn Up the Heat; Blazers Melt Cavs 102-86

4 hrs ago Read more: Blazers Edge

The Portland Trail Blazers picked up their biggest win of the season tonight at the snow-covered Moda Center, defeating the NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers 102-86. Allen Crabbe scored 18 of his 24 in the first half to help the Blazers build an early lead, and then CJ McCollum salted the game away by scoring 21 of his 27 points in the second half.

