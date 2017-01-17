Covington, Sixers rally for 93-92 win over Blazers

Booed relentlessly just a few weeks ago, Robert Covington is quickly becoming one of the most popular athletes in Philadelphia. Covington scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds to lead the streaking 76ers to a come-from-behind 93-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHalton.com.