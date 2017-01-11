Cavs' plane landed safely in snowy Po...

Cavs' plane landed safely in snowy Portland near 3 a.m.

The Cavaliers' plane made a safe landing in snowy Portland early Wednesday, rather than potentially rerouting to Seattle because of a winter storm that had closed the airport. The Cavs and Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to play tonight at 10:30 eastern at Portland's Moda Center.

