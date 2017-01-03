Cavs' acquisition of Korver from Hawks on hold
The trade that would send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers is on hold, reportedly because Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Atlanta Hawks. According to ESPN.com, Dunleavy is angling for a contract buyout that would grant him immediate free agency.
