Butler scores 42, Bulls rally to beat Raptors 123-118 in OT
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, left, drives against Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Chicago. Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, left, shoots over Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC