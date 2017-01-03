Bledsoe has 26, Suns pull away late from Mavericks, 102-95

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, left, gets by Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki, right, of Germany on a drive to the basket for a score in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Dallas. Booker had 22 points in the 102-95 win over the Mavericks.

