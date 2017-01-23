Aldridge helps Spurs edge Raptors

Jan 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge looks to make a pass as Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas defends in the second half at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports Jan 24, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green attempts to block a pass by Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph in the second half at Air Canada Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.