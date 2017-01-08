A recipe to fix the Mavs that could stop their march to a high lottery pick

Even at 11-26 and tied for last in the Western Conference with the team they play Monday, the Mavericks have adamantly said they feel like they are a playoff team. But it clearly isn't going to happen the way things are going, and Wesley Matthews, who is as unfiltered as anybody when it comes to analyzing the situation, said the Mavericks are guilty of the cardinal sins of sports -- playing individually and at less than full capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.