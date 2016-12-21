Trail Blazers fade in 2nd half in 110...

Trail Blazers fade in 2nd half in 110-94 loss to San Antonio Spurs: Game rewind

5 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

In a matchup of two teams missing their best player, the San Antonio Spurs were too much for the Portland Trail Blazers . Blazers point guard Damian Lillard missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle and Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard sat out his second straight game with gastroenteritis.

