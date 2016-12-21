Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum receives N...

Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award

The Trail Blazers' starting shooting guard received the November NBA Cares Community Assist Award , which recognizes players each month for giving back to their communities. McCollum, who unveiled the "CJ McCollum Dream Center" last month at the Blazers Boys & Girls Club in Portland, was honored for his work to improve education and career development for children in Portland.

