Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award
The Trail Blazers' starting shooting guard received the November NBA Cares Community Assist Award , which recognizes players each month for giving back to their communities. McCollum, who unveiled the "CJ McCollum Dream Center" last month at the Blazers Boys & Girls Club in Portland, was honored for his work to improve education and career development for children in Portland.
