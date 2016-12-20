Redick, Paul Lead Clippers To 119-102...

Redick, Paul Lead Clippers To 119-102 Victory Over Nuggets

J.J. Redick scored 27 points, including 7-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers, Chris Paul had 16 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets 119-102 Tuesday night.

