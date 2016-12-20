Preview: Raptors at Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are losers of five straight and nine of their last 10 and might be without their best player when they host the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Damian Lillard had x-rays come back negative on a sprained ankle that forced him out of Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs and is listed as day-to-day.
