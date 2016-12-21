Preview: Bulls at Spurs
The last thing the struggling Chicago Bulls need is a trip to San Antonio in a nationally televised game, but that's just what they're going to get Sunday when they visit the Spurs on Christmas. The Bulls are making a series of small mistakes while dropping five of their last six contests, and San Antonio is the type of disciplined group that takes advantage of those miscues.
