Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live stream

Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Spurs : The Spurs are playing the second of back-to-back road games after losing to the L.A. Clippers, 106-101, on Thursday. The Spurs have been the best road team in the NBA with a 15-2 record away from San Antonio and have maitained their position as one of the top teams in the NAB despite losing Tim Duncan in the offseason.

