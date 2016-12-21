Pelicans deal Clippers 4th straight loss

SFGate

Anthony Davis highlighted a 20-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop dunk during a pivotal fourth-quarter spurt, and the suddenly surging Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 102-98 in New Orleans on Wednesday night. Chris Paul returned from a three-game absence and scored 21 points, but couldn't quite lift the Clippers out of a funk in which they've lost four straight.

