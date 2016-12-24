New CBA hands players more power over...

New CBA hands players more power over refs, work rules

18 hrs ago Read more: Blazers Edge

"As Sporting News has learned from people who were involved in the negotiations for the new collective bargaining agreement - which was ratified Friday - the players from here forward will be able to weigh in on game referees in monthly reviews, for the first time ever by name. They'll have more input in how the game is played, with a greater voice on the league's powerful competition committee.

