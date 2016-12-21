Mavericks take control in third quart...

Mavericks take control in third quarter, beat Lakers 101-89

15 hrs ago

Wesley Matthews scored 20 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their 12th consecutive victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-89 on Thursday night. Harrison Barnes had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Dwight Powell and Devin Harris each scored 14 points off the bench for Dallas.

