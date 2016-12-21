Lillard calls out defenseless Blazers

After his Portland Trail Blazers got annihilated by the Golden State Warriors for the second time this season - this time, by an NBA season-high-margin of 45 points - Blazers point guard Damian Lillard responded to the embarrassing blowout loss by insisting he was not overly concerned. "It's not our job to worry like it is for [the media] and the people outside of our locker room," Lillard said, according to Mike Richman of The Oregonian .

