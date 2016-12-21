Leonard has 33 and Spurs beat Blazers 110-90

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge , left, competes for a rebound with Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AP Photo/Steve Dykes) San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard passes the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.