Lakersa Nance Jr. out approximately four weeks with bruised knee
The Lakers expect reserve forward Larry Nance Jr to be out for the next four weeks after a team physician diagnosed him on Sunday with a bone bruise in his left knee. According to the Lakers' timeline, Nance will miss the next 13 games and could return as early as Jan. 22 in Dallas.
