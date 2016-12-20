Lakersa Nance Jr. out approximately f...

Lakersa Nance Jr. out approximately four weeks with bruised knee

The Lakers expect reserve forward Larry Nance Jr to be out for the next four weeks after a team physician diagnosed him on Sunday with a bone bruise in his left knee. According to the Lakers' timeline, Nance will miss the next 13 games and could return as early as Jan. 22 in Dallas.

