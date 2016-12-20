Lakersa Larry Nance Jr. out about four weeks with bone bruise in knee
LOS ANGELES >> As the Lakers seek to manufacture energy to end the listless performances, they will lack their most consistent source. The Lakers expect reserve forward Larry Nance Jr to be out for the next four weeks after a team physician diagnosed him on Sunday with a bone bruise in his left knee.
