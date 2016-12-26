Lakers top Clippers for first time since 2013 The Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Clippers, who were without Chris Paul. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hm5h54 LOS ANGELES - Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov scored 19 points apiece and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak in their rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-102 victory Sunday night.

