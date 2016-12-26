Lakers top Clippers for first time si...

Lakers top Clippers for first time since 2013

14 hrs ago

Lakers top Clippers for first time since 2013 The Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Clippers, who were without Chris Paul. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hm5h54 LOS ANGELES - Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov scored 19 points apiece and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak in their rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-102 victory Sunday night.

Chicago, IL

