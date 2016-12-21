Jokic has near triple-double as Nugge...

Jokic has near triple-double as Nuggets beat Mavs 117-107

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Gary Harris scored a career-high 24 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Monday night. Jokic finished an assist shy of his first career triple-double and tied his career high in points to help the Nuggets win their third straight game.

