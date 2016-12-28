James Harden calls out Mavericks afte...

James Harden calls out Mavericks after Rockets' 123-107 win in game with eight technicals

James Harden was called for one of the eight technicals in a game that turned tense when Dallas center Andrew Bogut received a flagrant foul on a hard screen that staggered Houston's star guard. Despite 34 points and an easy 123-107 victory that completed a four-game season sweep of the last-place Mavericks on Tuesday night, Harden wasn't happy.

