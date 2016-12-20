Dawn Patrol: Driver arrested after ca...

Dawn Patrol: Driver arrested after car hits Arlington Heights house

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

An Arlington Heights man has been charged with several misdemeanors and traffic violations after he crashed a stolen car into a house Saturday morning before fleeing the scene, authorities said Sunday. Full story .

Chicago, IL

