Davis leads Pelicans past Mavericks, 111-104

Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans are giving themselves hope of becoming relevant in the Western Conference playoff picture by doing something they couldn't in numerous narrow losses early this season - close out games. Davis scored 28 points - including six in the final 2:12 - and grabbed 16 rebounds, and New Orleans beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-104 on Monday night for the Pelicans' third victory in four games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.