Davis leads Pelicans past Mavericks, 111-104
Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans are giving themselves hope of becoming relevant in the Western Conference playoff picture by doing something they couldn't in numerous narrow losses early this season - close out games. Davis scored 28 points - including six in the final 2:12 - and grabbed 16 rebounds, and New Orleans beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-104 on Monday night for the Pelicans' third victory in four games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC