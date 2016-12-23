Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron Ja...

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) gets

Friday

Cavs conundrum: Should the injury-plagued defending champs make a move? Long term, the lack of bodies could take its toll, and that's the concern for the Cavs. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2io9YZB Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James gets a high five from his teammates guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Love in a recent game. What once looked like a painless stroll through the regular season to the top seed in the Eastern Conference is now more challenging for the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

