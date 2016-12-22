C.J. McCollum gets NBA Cares award for November
Growing up in Canton, Ohio, C.J. McCollum viewed sports as one of the only avenues to a better life. The sweet-shooting guard became a rare success story, catapulting from Lehigh University to the NBA lottery before cementing himself as part of one of the league's best backcourts in Portland.
