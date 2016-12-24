C.J. McCollum, Damian Lillard sing Jingle Bells
C.J. McCollum, Damian Lillard sing Jingle Bells It's not bad! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2isgD4U The Trail Blazers don't play on Christmas Day , but it looks like at least some of the team is hanging out on Christmas Eve - and they're singing! C.J. McCollum first showed off his skills on Snapchat. Haters will say he used autotune, he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP?
|Jul '16
|Swift
|1
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC