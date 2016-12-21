Bulls break out of slump for 113-82 rout of Pistons

Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade scores past Detroit Pistons' Marcus Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Chicago. Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade scores past Detroit Pistons' Marcus Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.