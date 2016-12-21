Blazers' Terry Stotts rips George Kar...

Blazers' Terry Stotts rips George Karl for criticizing Damian Lillard: 'Stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Clearly upset at George Karl's recent disparaging comments about Damian Lillard before Portland took on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the Trail Blazers coach irately defended his player and his team. Karl criticized Lillard's personal brand off the court and believed that it was affecting the Trail Blazers on the court.

