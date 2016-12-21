Blazers manage Cousins, and manage to...

Blazers manage Cousins, and manage to snap losing streak

Read more: Portland Tribune

The last time the Trail Blazers saw DeMarcus Cousins, the Sacramento center was busy padding his already extensive resume with a near-career performance. Cousins scored 55 points - one shy of his career high - in a 126-121 victory at Golden 1 Center a week ago.

