Aldridge's 27 help Spurs beat Suns in Leonard's absence

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs won without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, beating the Phoenix Suns 119-98 on Wednesday night. After trailing by as many as 10 points, San Antonio forced seven turnovers while outscoring Phoenix 30-16 in the final quarter to capture its sixth straight win at home.

