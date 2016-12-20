2016 Les Schwab Invitational stat lea...

2016 Les Schwab Invitational stat leaders

8 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Friday night marked the end of the 2016 Les Schwab Invitational basketball tournament, and oh what a tournament it was. Nathan Hale of Seattle, coached by former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy, knocked off top-ranked Sierra Canyon 67-65 to win the championship.

