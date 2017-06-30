Under 21 players drinking champagne?
Lets say the suns or any team wins the championship with players under age 21, what happens with the champagne party/drinking? I was watching an interview with curry and thought about what would the suns do with almost half the roster, legally not able to drink? Would they have apple cider? Seriously on that though? These are grown men who can die for the country but are not allowed to drink and you do not want to exclude part of the team with baby sitters???....
