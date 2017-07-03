The Phoenix Suns have declined a team option on guard Leandro Barbosa, saving the team $3.5 million in salary cap space Suns decline Barbosa option, save $3.5M cap space The Phoenix Suns have declined a team option on guard Leandro Barbosa, saving the team $3.5 million in salary cap space Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tFIVC9 PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns declined a team option on guard Leandro Barbosa on Monday, saving the team $3.5 million in salary cap space. The 34-year-old Barbosa had a $4 million contract for next season, with $500,000 guaranteed.

