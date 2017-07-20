Summer Suns: Expect a more aggressive Dragan Bender in Las Vegas

After an injury-riddled rookie year and limited playing time because of it, Dragan Bender , last year's top pick for the Suns , will really have his first season with more on his plate while getting extended minutes. Not only are Suns fans anxious to see Bender take the floor in Las Vegas, but Summer League head coach Marlon Garnett, who's in his first year in this role, has seen vast improvements from this time a year ago.

