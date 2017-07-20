Summer Suns: Expect a more aggressive Dragan Bender in Las Vegas
After an injury-riddled rookie year and limited playing time because of it, Dragan Bender , last year's top pick for the Suns , will really have his first season with more on his plate while getting extended minutes. Not only are Suns fans anxious to see Bender take the floor in Las Vegas, but Summer League head coach Marlon Garnett, who's in his first year in this role, has seen vast improvements from this time a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC