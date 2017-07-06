New Phoenix Suns jersey design may ha...

New Phoenix Suns jersey design may have leaked

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Valley of the Suns

On an Chinese social media account today , an image of what appears to be a new Phoenix Suns road jersey has leaked, and it is a stark difference from the current jerseys the team has been wearing since 2013-14. As first reported by Weibo in China and then Chris Creamer's Sportslogos.net in Canada, if this leaked image is true, gone are the sunburst stripes that currently adorn the front of all three main Suns jerseys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,601 • Total comments across all topics: 282,312,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC