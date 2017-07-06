New Phoenix Suns jersey design may have leaked
On an Chinese social media account today , an image of what appears to be a new Phoenix Suns road jersey has leaked, and it is a stark difference from the current jerseys the team has been wearing since 2013-14. As first reported by Weibo in China and then Chris Creamer's Sportslogos.net in Canada, if this leaked image is true, gone are the sunburst stripes that currently adorn the front of all three main Suns jerseys.
