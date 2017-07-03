Lakers sign Lonzo Ball

Lakers sign Lonzo Ball

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Lakers first-round draft pick Lonzo Ball addresses the media during his introductory news conference at the team's training facility in El Segundo on June 23. Lakers first-round draft pick Lonzo Ball addresses the media during his introductory news conference at the team's training facility in El Segundo on June 23. Lonzo Ball , Kyle Kuzma , the 27th pick in the draft, and Josh Hart , the 30th pick, signed their contracts Monday afternoon. They did so amid summer league two-a-days, which began Monday in advance of Las Vegas Summer League.

Chicago, IL

