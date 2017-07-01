Lakers resist spending on free agents with focus locked on 2018 offseason
The Lakers did not begin the normally frenetic free agency period hosting an elaborate sales pitch meeting, and they didn't splurge on players in an ill-conceived attempt to accelerate their rebuilding process. When NBA free agency began on Friday at 9:01 p.m. PDT, the Lakers reached out to agents about their clients, expressing interest in Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala, Sacramento shooting guard Ben McClemore and point guard Rajon Rondo, whom the Chicago Bulls waived this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC