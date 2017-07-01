Lakers resist spending on free agents with focus locked on 2018 offseason

The Lakers did not begin the normally frenetic free agency period hosting an elaborate sales pitch meeting, and they didn't splurge on players in an ill-conceived attempt to accelerate their rebuilding process. When NBA free agency began on Friday at 9:01 p.m. PDT, the Lakers reached out to agents about their clients, expressing interest in Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala, Sacramento shooting guard Ben McClemore and point guard Rajon Rondo, whom the Chicago Bulls waived this summer.

